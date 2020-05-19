THE Senate has received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of Mr. Lamido Yuguda as new Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Also to be screened and confirmed are three nominees as full-time Commissioners of the Commission.

Buhari’s request was contained in a letter read at plenary on Tuesday by President of Senate. Sen. Ahmad Lawan.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 3 and 5(1) of the Investment and Securities Act 2007, I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following four nominees as Director-General and Commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“Their CVs are attached herewith,”.

Others for confirmation as full-time commissioners are Reginald karausa, Ibrahim Boyi, and Obi Joseph.

The senate also at plenary observed a minute silence over the demise of Sen. Fidelis Okoro who represented Enugu North Senatorial District in 1992 and 1999-2007.

Sen. Chukwuka Utazi(PDP Enugu ) having cited order 42 and 52 of senate rule disclosed that Sen.Okoro passed on in Abuja on May 17 after a protracted illness.

Senate also at plenary considered for first reading five bills.

The bills are : Nigeria Local Content Development Regulation Bill, 2020 by Sen.Folarin Teslim (APC Oyo), Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Content Act 2020 (repeal and re-enactment ) Bill 2020 by Sen.Abdullahi Sabi(APC Niger).

The National Health Act 2014 Amendment Bill, 2020 by Sen.Kola Balogun among others were also considered by the senate. (NAN)

