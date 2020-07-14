THE Senate on Tuesday raised the punishment for anyone found guilty on the offence of kidnapping from 10 years to life imprisonment.

The upper chamber also deleted the statute of limitation on defilement as well as removed gender restrictions on the offences of rape.

These resolutions of the Senate followed the third reading and passage of “A bill for an Act to amend the Criminal Code Act CAP. C.38, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004.”

The Bill sponsored by Senator Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos Central), seeks to delete the statute of limitation on defilement, increase punishment for the offence of kidnapping, and remove gender restrictions in the offence of rape and other related matters.

The Bill also eliminated the present time frame for reporting and prosecuting defilement cases in the country.

It also removed gender restrictions on the offence of rape by explaining that both male and female could be raped. If the Bill becomes law, defilement cases can be actionable at any time. – The Nation

