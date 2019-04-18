THE Senate Committee on Banking and Finance on Thursday screened Ms Omolola Abiola-Edewor for re-appointment as Executive Director, Corporate Services, Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation(NDIC).

The Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Rafiu Adebayo, said the committee would forward its report to the Senate in plenary for consideration and possible confirmation.

President Muhammadu Buhari had written the Senate, seeking Abiola-Edewor’s confirmation in accordance with provisions of 5(4) of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation Act.

Abiola-Edewo is the first daughter of the acclaimed winner of the 1993 Presidential Election, Chief MKO Abiola.

She is also a former member of the House of Representatives. If confirmed, Abiola-Edewor will be serving her second term and final term of five years as executive director. (NAN)

– Apr. 18, 2019 @ 18:32 GMT |

