THE Senate has called on all stakeholders involved in the amendment of the Constitution, to ensure gender parity, which it said was a priority in the constitutional amendment.

The call followed a point of order raised by Sen. Betty Apiafi during plenary on “International Women’s Day”, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

The upper chamber also urged all political parties, to make it a policy to give women equal opportunities in all elective and appointive positions.

” The Senate urges employers of labour to give women equal opportunities to allow them achieve their true potentials.”

While moving the motion, Apiafi, who is Chairperson Senate Committee on Women Affairs, said that International Women’s Day was being celebrated annually, on March 8, to project the socio-economic achievements of women.

Contributing, Sen. Aishatu Dahiru (APC -Adamawa), said that, “we appreciate the special attention that this chamber accords the women-folk.

“We however call on politicians to give women more opportunities, ” she said.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, congratulated women who were members of National Assembly.

“With the kind of percentage of population that our women are occupying, it is only fair that they have the fairest share of participation in governance.

“Let me also observe that, we have only eight very distinguished ladies as Amazons. All of them have done so well before they came into this chamber.

“From former ministers to former members of House of Representatives; to former first lady, to former Deputy governor.

“I am sure the parties are getting wiser as regards what to do. No party can afford to neglect the women of Nigeria.

” I am sure that there will be need for constitutional review, to ensure that women in Nigeria are given better opportunities, for them to occupy the rightful place that they should have in governance particularly.

“I am also concerned about women who are mostly not mentioned; the rural women, mostly farmers and traders.

“We need to think about them, not only about political offices, but empowering them because, when you educate a woman, you educate a nation,” he said. (NAN)

