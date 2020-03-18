THE Senate has threatened to revoke the contract for the rehabilitation of Onitsha-Enugu dual carriageway awarded to Nigercat Construction Ltd., over the slow pace of work.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Works, Sen. Adamu Aliero, said this while inspecting the road on Wednesday.

Aliero, who expressed dissatisfaction with the level of work, said that the committee would advise the Ministry of Works to revoke the contract and re-award it to a competent contractor if the company failed to mobilize to site.

“We advise that you come back to the site, otherwise, we are going to recommend an immediate revocation of this contract if you don’t come back within one week.

“We are dissatisfied with what you have done.

“You won this contract on competitive bidding. You were prequalified; you got your bids based on that.

“They found you technically and financially capable to undertake the contract, but we are surprised that nine years after, you didn’t do much and you are asking for variation.

“We inspected close to 18 projects, but of all the projects inspected, this is the worse.

“We find you to be technically incompetent to undertake this contract because the excuse you are giving to us is unacceptable,” he said.

Speaking, Managing Director, Nigercat, Mr. Ghamlan Ghorayeb, said attributed the problem to the company’s quest for a revised contract price for the project.

“The project was awarded to us in 2009 and we are in 2020, so we sent the revised of the price in 2018, but there was no answer.

“We are still awaiting the reply. We need to revise the prices in order to continue in the proper manner,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee also inspected rehabilitation work on an outstanding section of Onitsha-Enugu expressway and rehabilitation of 9th Mile-Orokam road in Enugu. (NAN)

– Mar. 18, 2020 @ 17:45 GMT |

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)