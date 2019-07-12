DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on Friday said the Senate would ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari succeeds and delivers on his Next Level agenda to Nigerians.

According to a statement from his media office, Omo-Agege stated this while receiving a delegation of the Abraka Progressive Union at the National Assembly in Abuja.

He said the Senate would focus on providing legislation that would create an enabling environment for the president.

Omo-Agege said the commitment of the Senate stemmed from its bi-partisan approach, which, according to him, led to the emergence of the leadership of the 9th National Assembly.

He said: “We’ve started on a bi-partisan note. We had only 62 APC senators on the floor during the elections, and we had 68 votes, meaning we got support from the opposition party in the Senate.

“So, working with everybody, we will work with the President to create an enabling environment for his administration to succeed.

“I know there are lots of expectations from Nigerians, but we will do our best to provide leadership to deliver the dividends of democracy to our people.”

Dr. Ben Eruotor, who led the delegation, said the visit was to felicitate him on his emergence as Deputy President of the Senate.

He also noted that it was an honour for the Urhobo, whom he described as the fifth largest ethnic group in Nigeria, to produce the first Deputy Senate President from the South-South region of the country. (NAN)

– July 12, 2019 @ 18:39 GMT |

