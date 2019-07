THE Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Senator Elisha Abbo on Wednesday apologised for assaulting a nursing mother.

The senator, during a media briefing in Abuja, wept as he apologized to mothers, Nigerians, his party; the Peoples Democratic Party, the National Assembly, his family, the victim and her family as well as all people who were embarrassed by his conduct. – Punch

July 3, 2019

