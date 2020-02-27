SEN. Solomon Adeola, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance has been appointed into the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Chief Kayode Odunaro, Adeola’s Media Adviser, said that Senate President Ahmad Lawan conveyed the appointment through a letter dated Feb. 26, 2020.

Lawan in the letter said that Sen. Adeola was the second senator to represent the southwest geopolitical zone from the National Assembly in the NEC of APC.

According to Lawan, Sen.Adeola’s nomination was pursuant of Article 12(3) of the Constitution of APC.

He said the section provides for membership of the President of the Senate, Deputy President of the Senate, Majority or Minority Leader, Party Whip and their deputies, and two serving senators from each geo-political zone of the country as members of NEC.

In his reaction to the appointment, Sen. Adeola, said his consistent loyalty to the party since its formation and adherence to party directives before, during and after the 2019 elections must be responsible for his appointment.

He stressed that the appointment was an opportunity for robust representation to further build the party and take it to greater heights. (NAN)

