Sen. Nicholas Tofowomo, representing Ondo South Senatorial District, has condemned Tuesday’s communal clash in the state which left one person dead and several others severely injured.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Araromi-Obu community in Odigbo Local Government and Ikale community in Okitipupa Local Government on Tuesday engaged in a violent clash over a piece of farmland.

Tofowomo, in a statement issued on Thursday in Okitipupa by his spokesman, Mr Olumide Akinrinlola, expressed sadness at the development.

He commended the police for swinging into action to douse the tension in Araromi-Obu.

While sympathising with the family of the deceased and those wounded, he urged the communities to embrace peace.

“It is so sad to receive the report of a communal clash over the age-long land dispute between two communities in my domain which claimed one life while several others were seriously injured.

“I sympathise with the family of the deceased and those who were injured; the residents of Araromi-Obu and Ikale should allow peace to thrive,” he said.

NAN reports that an Akure High Court recently ruled in favour of Ikale community as the rightful owner of the farmland. (NAN)

