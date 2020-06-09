SENATOR Danjuma Goje has been re-elected as the leader of the North East Caucus of the National Assembly, The Nation learnt on Tuesday.

The Special Assistant on the Northeast Caucus of the National Assembly, Ismail Dabo Haruna, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

The Caucus however expressed disappointment over the failure of the Ministry of Aviation to list an airport in the zone among those scheduled to be reopened on June 21st 2020.

The statement reads: “The North East Caucus of the National Assembly Comprising Senators and Members of the House of Representatives from the zone met on Saturday 6th June, 2020.

“The meeting was attended by almost all the members including His Excellency the President of the Senate Sen. Ahmed Lawan.

“The caucus took the following actions: Re-elected Sen. Mohammed Danjuma Goje (Gombe) and Rt. Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno (Borno) as the chairman and Deputy Chairman respectively.

“Four other officials were elected as follows: Secretary, Sen. Halliru Dauda Jika (Bauchi); Treasurer, Sen. Aishatu Dahiru Ahmad Binani (Adamawa); Publicity Secretary, Hon. David Abel Fuoh (Taraba); and Financial Secretary, Hon. Tijjani Zanna Zakariya (Yobe).

“The caucus also expressed special congratulations to Sen. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan for his election as the President of the Senate.

“The caucus reaffirmed its sincere appreciation to his Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari for the creation of the North East Development Commission.

“It was resolved that a letter of commendation should be written to the Board and Management of the North East Development Commission for a successful take off.

“The caucus expressed its willingness and determination to support and cooperate with the six State Governors of the zone, Security Chiefs, Religious Leaders, Traditional Rulers and indeed all other individuals in the effort to bring an end to the serious insecurity especially the insurgency which has been bedeviling the North East for so many years.

“The caucus, while thanking the Federal Government for its determination to construct the Mambila Power Project, however, urged that the process be speeded up in order to achieve the desired economic, political, and social benefits with minimum delay.

“The caucus expressed its disappointment with the Federal Ministry of Aviation for leaving out the entire zone among the Airports to be opened on June 21st, 2020.

“The zone has several Airports and at least one should have been selected like it was done to the other five zones.” – The Nation

