The Cabinet Office in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) has tasked officials of Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) on the tracking of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) policies and programme.

Mr Babatunde Lawal, the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office in the office of the SGF made the call on Tuesday in Abuja at a programme on Developing and Processing of FEC Memoranda organised for officials of MDAs.

The Cabinet Affairs Office has the responsibility for providing administrative and technical support to the three statutory councils; FEC, the National Council of States and the Nigerian Police Council.

It also charged with the accurate recording of proceedings, decisions and directives of the various councils and committees of government.

“Officials involved with memo preparation consider their work completed immediately such memos are approved by FEC.

“This should certainly not be the case, as the work of the officials involved in memo preparation should go beyond approval stage.

“In other words, there is a need for such official to track and monitor progress of the implementation of the policies, programmes and projects associated with the memo after FEC approval.

“Certainly, that has not been the case; our gathering here today therefore, provides an opportunity for us to collectively renew our commitment to the delivery of effective policy management services to FEC.

“We are expected to stimulate intellectual and rewarding deliberations that will lead to robust recommendations on how to improve on our services,” he said.

Lawal said that the programme was organised to enable officials of MDAs to interface with staff of Cabinet Affairs Office in the preparation of documents for FEC considerations.

According to him, it is also to sensitise designated MDA officials with the standards and processes for preparing and submitting FEC memoranda and tracking FEC decisions.

Mr Olusegun Adekunle, the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office in the office of the SGF, called for the institutionalization of the programme to accommodate more officials. (NAN)

– Apr. 30, 2019 @ 06:20 GMT |

