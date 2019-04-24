MEMBERS of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria on Wednesday, April 24, went to the National Assembly to protest the detention of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, their leader.

Realnews reports that the protesters, who shouted “Allah Akbar,” forcefully entered the Assembly complex and moved towards the second gate while policemen on duty tried to stop them.

In recent times, the Islamic Movement of Nigeria also known as Shiites have regularly held street protests to demand for the release of El-Zakzaky. He has been in detention since December 2015 despite several court ruling granting him bail.

The Department of State Security alleged that El-Zakzaky is culpable for homicide, unlawful assembly, and disruption of public peace.

