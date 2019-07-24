THE immediate past Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, on Wednesday congratulated the ministerial nominee from Oyo State, Mr Sunday Dare, over his inclusion in the list of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term cabinet.

The former minister, who spoke in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), also expressed his gratitude to the president for giving him the opportunity to serve.

“I want to congratulate my brother who has just been nominated to represent our dear state in the new cabinet, I pray that God guides his steps and makes him a worthy representative.

“I have always known him to be a hardworking man with very rich background in journalism and communications. May Allah ease his ways and make this task an easy one for him,” he said.

Shittu said he was eternally grateful to the president for the opportunity given to him in the first term cabinet.

“I will be ungrateful to God if I forget to thank my leader and mentor who led us in steering the nation’s affairs for four years.

“My working with Mr President has also helped me to reconfirm all that I know about him for so long, a leader that has the love of the nation at heart and never gets distracted.

“I enjoyed every minute of working with him and I thank him and God for that very special opportunity,” he said.

Shittu also congratulated Dr Ibrahim Alli Patani, who has been nominated to represent Gombe State, as well as others who made the list.

“I am also happy that the present Director General of Nigeria Information Technology Development Agency, an agency under the Ministry of Communications has been appointed as a ministerial nominee.

“I congratulate him and others with whom we have worked together in the cabinet and others who are just joining the cabinet while praying for a smooth sail of the nation’s affairs,” he said. (NAN)

– July 24, 2019 @ 18:25 GMT |

