THE Anambra State Police Command has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra not to dare it or be ready to face the consequences.

The police warning followed insistence by IPOB that it would on May 30 paralyse economic activities in the South-East and beyond in a sit-at-home protest.

According to the secessionist group, it would use the day to honour about 3.5 million people of Biafra killed during the civil war of 1967-1970 and others allegedly killed recently by security agencies in different parts of the geopolitical zone.

But in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, the command warned IPOB not to dare it by going on with the planned protest, reminding the pro-Biafra group that it remained a proscribed organisation.

The statement read in part, “Information at the disposal of the Anambra State Police Command has revealed that the outlawed group, Indigenous People of Biafra is perfecting plans through public announcement and threats in Nnewi and other parts of the state in order to enforce a “sit-at-home,” warning people to stay at home and not to come out for any business activities on May, 30, 2019.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Indigenous People of Biafra is still a proscribed organization; hence, all its activities remain illegal.

“The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, Mustapha Dandaura, enjoins all Anambra people to disregard alleged calls by any group urging them to sit at home on 30/5/2019 and go about their lawful businesses.”

-PUNCH

May 23, 2019

