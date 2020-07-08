The Kaduna State Government has commenced the process of capturing Poor and Vulnerable Households (PVHH) into the social register in 14 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Mrs Nina Dawong, Coordinator, State Operations Coordinating Unit (SOCU), Planning and Budget Commission, made this known in Zaria on Wednesday on the sideline of a three-day workshop on social protection.

Dawong told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that each LGA has three teams and each team was expected to carry out pre-sensitisation in 10 communities in the first phase.

She explained that the pre-sensitisation would be followed by community sensitisation, mobilisation and engagement, as well as enumeration.

Dawong said that a total of 420 communities would be covered in the first phase in the next three weeks, after which another set of 420 communities would be mapped out and covered.

“This will go on until all communities are covered.

“We, therefore, expect that Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) will monitor the processes to ensure that all processes are duly followed for quality generation of data.

“We equally want the CSOs to sensitise and mobilise community members to ensure success of the exercise,” she said.

The coordinator explained that the mandate of SOCU was to generate, populate and maintain a credible social register for the state and for the nation.

Dawong said that the register would be sourced through a transparent process that gives communities the power to define what poor and vulnerability means and identify PVHH that meet the criteria to be captured.

“The process is called community-based targeting and carried out by LGAs staff called Community-Based Targeting Teams (CBTT).

“We have been working since 2016 in nine LGAs and currently captured more than 130,000 poor and vulnerable households and recently sponsored training of CBTTs in the remaining 14 LGAs.

“We are excited to be collaborating with CSOs to ensure wider acceptance of the register to help the government in planning and stakeholders for some form of interventions.

“Our principal aim is to have a credible, error-free data that will be acceptable by all,” the coordinator said.

NAN reports that the workshop was organised by Kaduna Social Protection Accountability Coalition (KADSPAC), supported by Save the Children International.

It was meant to empower members to engage in evidence-based and result-driven activities for inclusive, transparent, and accountable delivery of social protection interventions.

The Chairperson of the coalition, Ms Jessica Bartholomew said that the training was necessary to equip members with relevant advocacy skills needed to achieve set objectives.

Also, the Focal Person on Social Investment Programme in the state, Mrs Saude Atoyebi, commended KADSPAC for partnering with the state government to improve the quality of social protection services in the state.

Atoyebi, who was represented by Ms Rebecca Padonu, Special Assistant to Gov. Nasir El-Rufai on Social Investment Programme, said that the state government was open to partnership to strengthen service delivery.

“KADSPAC had promised to work with the government to strengthen the delivery of social protection systems and we are seeing you fulfilling your promises.

“We are glad to partner with you and we are confident that the partnership will ensure quality service delivery to the poor and vulnerable in the state,” she said. (NAN)

