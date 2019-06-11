THE Sokoto State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) has felicitated with the newly-elected Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Achida.

The party Chairman, Alhaji Isa Achida, in a statement issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Tuesday, described the development as a great success for the party and its supporters across the state.

“We wish to most profoundly congratulate the leadership, party supporters and APC members in the state legislature for being able to secure the enviable post of Speaker for the party .

“The legislature is an all -important arm of government which is crucial to ensuring good governance, as well as the provision of basic social needs and services to the people of the state.

“APC hopes that this is just the beginning of many glad tidings to come to the good and law abiding people of the state, in the budding 9th Assembly .

“As such, we are hopeful and truly confident that this will bolster the even and positive development of the state for the next four years and beyond,” he said.

The chairman appealed to the APC legislators in the Assembly and the supporters of the party in the state to render the needed maximum support and cooperation to the new speaker and ensure the success of the 9th assembly.

-NAN

BE

– June 11, 2019 @ 18:17 GMT |

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)