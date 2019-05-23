THE Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency (SPWA) has approved the sum of N1,540,428.10 as fare for the 2019 Hajj exercise in the state.

This was revealed in a statement signed by the Director-General of the agency, Muhammed Dange, on Thursday in Sokoto.

Dange said June 15 had been set as the deadline for intending pilgrims to complete their payment.

He added that the deadline was in line with the directive given by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

He advised intending pilgrims to hasten the completion of their deposits and submit their E-passports, 15 copies of passport photographs, National Identity Card and other necessary documents on of before the dateline.

He added that the agency was working round the clock to ensure a hitch-free Hajj exercise and urged intending pilgrims to cooperate with agency in executing its mandates.

