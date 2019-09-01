Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has declared Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 as public holiday to mark mark the beginning of Islamic New Year 1441.

A statement issued by Malam Abubakar Shekara, a Permanent Secretary with the state government on Sunday, said “the holiday is to allow Muslim faithfuls to celebrate the commencement of the new year.”

Tambuwal enjoined the people of the state to use the opportunity to pray for peace and the security of the state as well as Nigeria at large.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, had declared Saturday Sept. 1, 2019 as first day of Muharamm, the first Islamic lunar month 1441.

The Islamic calendar is counted after the Hijrah of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) from Makkah to Madina.

Kano State Government had on Friday declared Monday, Sept. 2 as work-free, to mark the new Islamic year 1441 After Hijra (AH). (NAN)

