SOKOTO state government says it will constitute a committee to review the salaries of its traditional rulers.

A statement by the Deputy Governor’s Director of Press, Malam Aminu Abubakar on Thursday indicated that the decision is part of the government’s efforts at making traditional rulers contented in their various domains.

Abubakar said that Gov. Aminu Tambuwal made this when he received the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, who paid him a sallah courtesy call at the government house.

According to him, Tambuwal thanked the Sultan for his leadership and assured him of sustained respect for traditional institutions.

He said that Tambuwal expressed gratitude to the District heads, community leaders, and religious leaders for their support to the administration since its inception.

Earlier Sultan Abubakar had thanked Tambuwal for always consulting traditional rulers on matters concerning their communities.

Abubakar, who is also the President General, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, appealed to the leaders to bury their political differences and unite for the common good of the people.

Abubakar appeal to the state government to continue with its development strides said soon government would be contacted on the need to organise a summit of critical stake holders to deliberate on the challenges confronting the state with a view to addressing them.

-NAN

– June 6, 2019 @ 18:05 GMT /

