CHAPTERS of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo, Osun, Akwa Ibom, Katsina, Osun, Enugu and Abia states have kicked against the call by the APC Deputy National Chairman, Lawal Shuaibu, for the resignation of the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

But chapters of the APC in Imo and Sokoto states backed the deputy national chairman, saying Oshiomhole was promoting impunity in the party and should quit.

Shuaibu had, in a letter dated May 27, called for the resignation of Oshiomhole, claiming that the former Edo State governor lacked the composure to lead the APC.

According to him, the APC under Oshiomhole had become badly fractured in virtually every constituency in the country and was fast losing the goodwill it enjoyed before Oshiomhole’s emergence.

His resignation long overdue – Imo APC

Supporting the call by Shuaibu, the Imo State chapter of the APC said the ex-governor’s resignation was long overdue.

The APC chairman in the state, Daniel Nwafor, who spoke to one of our correspondents, said Oshiomhole’s continued stay as the party’s chairman was “a threat to the APC.”

Nwafor said under Oshiomhole, the APC had had huge misfortunes and had lost many seats and positions to the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party.

He said, “I am in full support of the call for the resignation of Adams Oshiomhole as our national chairman. He has overstayed his welcome. Under his leadership, we have lost many seats and positions to the PDP.”

Oshiomhole’s attitude destroying APC – Sokoto chairman

Also, the Sokoto State chapter of the APC accused Oshiomhole of negligence.

The state party Chairman, Alhaji Sadiq Achida, in an interview with The PUNCH, said, “Of course, if the allegations raised in the letter are true, the national chairman should take a bow, in the interest of the party.”

According to Achida, Oshiomhole’s negligence is promoting disaffection in the state chapter of the party.

“The APC in Sokoto State is a victim of the national chairman of our party’s I don’t-care-attitude and negligence. His attitude has ridiculed us and festered impunity and disaffection in the party.

“You will recall that the state chapter, down to the ward level suspended the zonal vice-chairman of our party, Inuwa Abdulkadir, having found him culpable of anti-party activities, among other offences, but Oshiomhole ignored our suspension. As I am talking to you, he has never acted on our case, whether our complaints are true or not.”

Oyo, Katsina, A’Ibom, Abia back ex-NLC president

But the state chapters of the APC in Oyo, Katsina, Akwa Ibom, Osun Abia and Enugu berated the deputy national chairman for calling for Oshiomhole’s resignation.

The Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the APC, Ini Okopido, said he was not in support of the call for the ex-Nigeria Labour Congress president’s resignation.

He said, “Why should I support such a move? That shouldn’t be especially at this time when we are consolidating our victories. I don’t believe there are issues between the two of them, but if at all there are, the party should sit down as a family and resolve their differences.”

Oyo APC passes confidence vote in Oshiomhole

Also, the Oyo State Publicity Secretary of the party, Dr Abdulazeez Olatunde, said the chapter still had confidence in Oshiomhole.

He stated, “The deputy national chairman has gone beyond his brief because he has the party mechanism to channel his misgivings about how the party is run. The party’s constitution does not give room for just any officer of the party to make its internal affairs public at the drop of a pin.

“Mr Shuaibu needs to learn how to be a team player. There are mid-term conventions where the suitability of X, Y, Z continuation in offices are holistically appraised. If Mr Shuaibu is desirous of the national chairmanship, he should wait till then.”

It’s an expression of individual anger – Abia APC

However, the Abia State Chairman of the APC, Donatus Nwankpa, said, “The party is not a ‘rudderless’ society. The party has a constitution and nobody has changed the constitution of the party. If for any reason there are issues arising, it must follow constitutional provision. So, as far as we are concerned, there is no cause for the removal of the national chairman. It is an expression of individual anger.”

Also, the Director, Publicity, Research and Strategy of Osun State chapter of the APC, Kunle Oyatomi, said no matter the grouse Shuaibu had against Oshiomhole, the deputy national chairman should not have brought the matter to the public.

In his reaction, the Chairman of the APC in Benue State, Abba Yaro, said the national chairman had tried his best by leading the party to victory in the last general elections.

Shuaibu’s letter remains an opinion – Enugu APC

But the Enugu State chairman of APC, Dr Ben Nwoye, described Shuaibu’s outburst as an opinion.

He stated, “That is not the way to remove the national chairman. He wrote his opinion in the letter and you all have read his opinion. That is not how the chairman is removed. He expressed his opinion and that is the beauty of democracy.

“Shuaibu is a very ranking party man and knows the process. The letter still remains his opinion, but unfortunately, the party politics now is not based on expression of personal opinions.”

Katsina APC dissociates self from call

However, the Katsina State APC dissociated itself from the call by Shuaibu. The APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Abu Dan-Musa, said the call was a personal opinion and not the position of the party.

On its part, the Anambra State APC through its Publicity Secretary, Okelo Madukaife, said, “We have not heard directly from our deputy national chairman on this. We have not got any letter in that direction.”

The Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the party, Anslem Ojezua, said, “You know, this is something that is at the national level, and, as you can see, somebody wrote, he didn’t indicate that he was writing on behalf of anybody, so, let’s leave it at that.

“I think it’s a bit too hasty for me now to sit down and begin to look at that. We are also watching as the events unfold at the national level. We can’t be making comments at this time.”

Chukwudi Akasike, Kamarudeen Ogundele, Adeniyi Olugbemi, Ogbonna Casmir, Sunday Nwakanma, Chidiebube Okeoma, Patrick Odey, Bola Bamigbola, Olaide Oyelude, Ada Wodu, Ogbonnaya Ikokwu, Tony Okafor, John Charles, Adekunle Peter and Ademola Babalola

-PUNCH

BE

– May 31, 2019 @ 08:05 GMT |

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)