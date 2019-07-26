EKOS Akpokabayen, South Africa chapter Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has commended Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta for giving opportunities to young technocrats to be part of governance in the state.

Akpokabayen said on Friday in Lagos that Okowa`s style of governance was unique.

He said that Okowa had given opportunities to the younger generation technocrats to bring on fresh and new world ideas into governance in the state.

“ The paradigm shift from the medieval political compensational era where political appointments were only totally left in the hands of the old cronies in our society whose only interest were majorly personal.

“Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa’s rare decision to appoint vibrant and competent youths into his cabinet is commendable and a dream come true for me,’’ he said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Akpokabayen, a Delta indigene, also used the opportunity to announce his new book “THE AFRICAN PROGRESS INITIATIVE’’ which majorly draws a roadmap to the way forward for the African continent in the rapidly emerging world of today.

According to him, what is happening in Delta is worthy of emulation and should be replicated at the federal level.

“I sincerely plead with the older generation of political class in Delta to give the governor and this new breed of appointed technocrats a chance and strong support well deserving of them to enable them give our beloved state, the conventional touch and face lift it has long been due for,’’ he said.

The chairman urged the governor to appoint more women because they had proved to be rare agents of change and governance in the world. (NAN)

