THE zonal meeting of the South-East Youth Wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the Social Investment and agricultural programmes of the Federal Government.

The youths gave the commendation in a communique by Mr Olisaemeka Onyeka, APC South-East zone youth leader at the end of its one day zonal caucus held on Thursday in Abakaliki.

The zonal meeting was attended by youth leaders from the five South-East states of Abia, Anambara, Enugu, Ebonyi and Imo.

The meeting lauded the achievements of the federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari in the areas of economy, security and war against corruption.

The caucus which also passed vote of confidence on the APC national leadership, said that the social investment programme and reforms in the agricultural sector had lifted many Nigerians out of poverty.

The youths also commended the economic diversification policies of the present administration, stressing that the nation’s economy has been repositioned to compete in the global economy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government established the National Social Investments Programmes (NSIP) in 2016, to tackle poverty and hunger across the country.

The programme focus on ensuring a more equitable distribution of resources to vulnerable populations, including children, youth and women.

The meeting, therefore, urged youths across the country and across party lines to take advantage of the ongoing N-Power scheme to economically empower themselves.

The N-power programme was designed to assist young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 35 to acquire and develop life-long skills for becoming change makers in their communities.

It appealed to the youths to utilize the N30,000 monthly stipend from the N-Power to enhance their capacity and economic viability.

The forum urged APC youths in all the states to form cooperative unions to enable them benefit more from the federal government agricultural loan facilities.

The youths in the communique lauded the nomination of six indigenes of the zone including, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Chief Chris Ngige, Chief Geofrey Onyeama, Mrs Sharon Ikeazor and others as ministers in the Next Level cabinet.

“The nomination of the six ministerial nominees justifies the confidence reposed on them by President Muhammadu Buhari and we rejoice with the nominees and call on them to extend hands of fellowship to members of the party after inauguration.”

The youths also commended the infrastructure development projects going on in different parts of the zone especially the road rehabilitation’s and the ongoing work on the second Niger Bridge at Onitsha.

“We have assessed the performance of the N-Power scheme and observed that the programme is a huge venture by the APC-led Federal Government.

“The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has assured Nigerians on the integrity of the programme and so, we urge youths of our great party to key into the scheme.” (NAN)

– Aug. 1, 2019 19:29 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)