South-South govs to establish regional security outfit

GOVERNORS of South-South states have announced their intention to establish a regional security outfit.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State flanked by his colleagues from Edo, Rivers, Bayelsa and Cross River States made the announcement in Asaba, Delta state, on Thursday, while discussing ways to curb insecurity across the oil-rich region.

He said they also resolved to revive the Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, Edo and Delta, BRACED, commission, which will handle the formation of the local security outfit.