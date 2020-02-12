Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka and elder statesman Chief Afe Babalola are among eminent scholars and education stakeholders expected at the maiden lecture of Voice of Reason Foundation next Wednesday in Lagos.

A statement by Chief Olufemi Kufo, Spokesman for the Yoruba Intelligentsia group, said that the lecture would be delivered by Prof. James Fabunmi, Development Consultant and Chief Executive Officer of American Heritage Defense Corporation, USA.

According to the statement, the theme of the lecture, which will hold at Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, is “Restructuring: Building a Knowledge-Based Society.”

Kufo said that the event would be chaired by Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), Founder, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, while Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka would be special guest of honour.

A former Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe will lead the panel of discussants, which include a former Minister of Communications Technology, Dr Omobola Johnson, former Vice Chancellor of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Prof. Kayode Makinde and a renowned Social Entrepreneur, Mrs Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji.

“While we consistently push toward a restructured Nigeria, we need to let the government and relevant stakeholders understand that this is the era of ideas, innovations, creativity and digital communication; therefore, there’s need to fund research and innovations in this country, if not, danger looms.

“We are putting this event together to free up the creative energies of the people of Nigeria, especially the younger generation, and domesticate responsibility and accountability.

“We want a Nigeria where people, through innovations, can creatively compete with global economies against the current trend of consuming without building,” Kufo said.

The statement added that all vice-chancellors, rectors and student leaders of tertiary institutions in South-West geo-political zone had been invited as special guests at the event.

The Voice of Reason (VOR) Advocacy for Social Development Foundation is a Yoruba Interest Group founded by late Goke Omisore. (NAN)

– Feb. 12, 2020 @ 16:45 GMT |

