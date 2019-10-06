President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to speak out over the arrest of his confidant, Nadir Danu, at Heathrow airport for allegedly money laundering and passport scam.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Saturday. October 5, said that Buhari’s silence on the matter since the report of the arrest and deportation was self-indicting, particularly given Danu’ reported confessions and alleged links to persons closely related to the president.

They said their demand for Buhari’s position on the matter was in addition to apprehensions in the public space that Danu was caught while allegedly ferrying stolen currencies for persons said to be close to the Presidency.

According to PDP, the president ought to speak out on this huge scandal and allegations that Danu has been in the business of connecting the said close relation of the president with many oil contractors for alleged underhand deals through which billions of naira get frittered.

Besides this, there is also the allegations of his being a front for scandalous contracts running into billions of naira from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, among other government agencies.

The PDP warned the Buhari Presidency to perish the thoughts of concealing this scandal as it is already in the public domain with Nigerians demanding for investigations.

It urged Buhari to immediately order an open investigation into the matter and expose those in this scandalous racket.

Nigerians can now further see how the Buhari Presidency stinks. Our party therefore insists that for a government that always orchestrates claims of integrity and zero tolerance for corruption, it behoves on the Presidency to come clean as well as order an investigation into this huge allegation. – Whirlwind

