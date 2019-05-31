A Speakership aspirant for the Ninth House of Representatives, Olatunbosun Olajide, on Friday said he was not under pressure to drop his ambition.

He specifically said the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have not summoned him for interrogation on the matter.

Olatunbosun stated this while addressing journalists in Abuja.

He justified his resolve to contest the election despite the fact that the leadership of the All Progressives Congress has endorsed Femi Gbajabiamila from the same zone for the position.

He maintained that his action does not constitute an anti-party activity because he was still operating within the constitution of Nigeria.

The aspirant said that his emergence as speaker would not have a negative impact on the relationship between the legislature and the executive in the Ninth National Assembly.

He said, “I don’t know of any other aspirants but I can confirm to you that the operatives of the EFCC are not after me and nobody has invited me for any form of interrogation.

“My emergence as Speaker of the Ninth House of Representatives despite not being the candidate of my party will not affect a robust engagement between the executive and the legislature because the interest of Nigerians would be paramount in our agenda.

“We could disagree to agree on a number of issues but the reforms that our leadership would introduce especially in the areas of budgeting, security, human rights, and people’s welfare would encourage the executive to work with us.” – Punch

– May 31, 2019 @ 16:27 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)