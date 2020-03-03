STAKEHOLDERS on Tuesday in Plateau met to discuss modalities of mainstreaming gender in the Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector of the state.

The meeting held in Jos was at the instance of an NGO, Society for Water and Sanitation (NEWSAN).

The Project Manager of the organisation, Mr. Jephtha Daleng, said the meeting was aimed at addressing the gender gap currently existing in the WASH sector of the state.

He said that the meeting tagged: “Gender Audit Validation Workshop” is geared toward validating the reports of an audit survey conducted in the state.

He said that the validation meeting was part of the ongoing two-year project tagged “European Union Funded Technical Assistance to Civil Society Organisation (EU-TAC)” on water sanitation and hygiene in Plateau.

The project manager said that the report of the audit survey carried out between October and December 2019, would be presented to key stakeholders at the meeting to study.

He said that the presentation of the report would also enable participants to make inputs and develop an action plan that would mainstream gender issues in the water and sanitation sector.

“This meeting is part of the ongoing EU-TAC funded project on water sanitation and hygiene in Plateau.

“Between October and December 2019, we conducted a survey on gender mainstreaming in the water sanitation and hygiene sector of the state.

“The survey, conducted by one of our partners, Fahariya Adolescent Development Network (FAANET) was done in some key Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state and some communities in the two focal local government areas we are working on.

“So, the key expectation of this meeting is to present the outcome of the survey to key stakeholders to enable them to make inputs and develop an action plan that will mainstream gender issues in policy formulation,” he said.

The Zarah Dakum of FAANET said her organisation used the Key Informant Interview (KII), Focus Group Discussion, and questionnaire in conducting the survey.

She said the survey was conducted in 10 MDAs in the state, and four communities each in Riyom and Shendam local government areas of the state.

Declaring the meeting open, Mrs. Evelyn Datauk, the Director of Administration in Plateau Ministry for Water Resources and Energy, said the workshop was timely.

She commended the organisers of the event and assured that ministry would support all initiatives that would enable access to potable water by all genders of the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop had participants from MDAs, Civil Society Organisation (CSOs), the media and other stakeholders from some communities. (NAN)

– Mar. 3, 2020 @ 15:35 GMT |

