VAL Obienyem, media adviser to Peter Obi, vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has dismissed as fake statement purportedly credited to his principal on the incident that happened in Germany.

A statement by Obienyem stated that “the attention of the Vice-Presidential candidate of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi has been drawn to a statement on the incident in Germany, purportedly made by him.”

“As a matter of fact, Mr. Peter Obi was neither in Lagos nor did he attend any PDP meeting in Lagos on Sunday, August 18, where he supposedly made the statement.

“We wish to place on record that Mr. Peter Obi has not made any public statement on the matter. In his characteristic calmness, he has appropriately made calls both within and outside the country. I assure you that at the end, he is for what is best for the Igbos and the country,” Obienyem said.

– Aug. 20, 2019 @ 9:35 GMT |

