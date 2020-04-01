The Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun, on Wednesday distributed food items to his constituents, to cushion effects of the stay-at-home order given by the state government to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Oleyelogun, who represents Ifedore Constituency in the state House of Assembly, distributed rice, beans and salt to the constituents across the 10 wards, irrespective of their political affiliations.

“I am distributing these food items to the people of my constituency which consists of Isarun, Ilara-Mokin, Ipogun, Ijare, Araromi Omoladan, Ero, Ibuji and others.

He said that similar gesture had also been extended to all members of his church in Akure, adding that in time like this the less-privileged in the society must be assisted to improve their welfare.

The speaker also sensitised the people of his constituency against the deadly coronavirus pandemic and the precautionary measures to adhere to.

Oleyelogun, therefore, tasked well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to come to the aid of the needy in the society and extend the hands of fellowship to them.

He enjoined the people to maintain social distancing, regular hand washing and use of hand sanitizers as precautionary measures put in place to fight the spread of the pandemic.

Two of the beneficiaries, Mr Muyiwa Adeleye and Mrs Victoria Adedayo, appreciated the speaker for the gesture, saying it would go a long way in cushioning the effects of the stay-at-home directive.

They said the palliative was timely, and thanked him for having them at heart in his welfare package for the society. (NAN)

