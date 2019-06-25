A coalition of 30 political parties under the aegis of Progressive Political Parties in Bauchi State has asked the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, to stop meddling in the affairs of the state House of Assembly.

It urged Oshiomhole to focus on resolving the political crisis in his home state, Edo, rather than interfering in the affairs of Bauchi State.

The coalition’s Chairman, Sani Burra, led members of the group to a press conference held in Bauchi on Monday.

He condemned Oshiomhole for describing the emergence of Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman as the Speaker as an illegality.

He claimed that the position of the party’s chairman was meant to prevent smooth goverance in the state.

He said, “As critical stakeholders in Bauchi State politics, we are calling on the APC national chairman to take his eyes, attention and unsolicited concern off Bauchi State. What we are after now is the development of the state, and not party politics.

“Thirteen members of the state House of Assembly elected the Speaker on the floor of the House of Assembly with the mace, Clerk and staff, but unfortunately, another faction of the APC who are House members, came out from their hideout and paraded another person as Speaker.

“They conducted themselves in an uncivilised manner likely to cause trouble.”

Burra accused Oshiomhole of causing confusion in the leadership of the APC in Bauchi and advised that “he (Oshiomhole) should first resolve the crisis in his state, Edo, rather than interfering in the business of other states.” – Punch

