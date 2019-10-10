ACADEMIC Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) yesterday gave the federal government a 21-day ultimatum to meet its demands or face indefinite industrial action.

Rising from the 96th National Executive Council Meeting of the union held at the Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State, the union said the notice became imperative following government refusal to respond to several correspondences on the issues in disagreement.

Reading out the resolution of the union yesterday ASUP President, Usman Y. Dutse asked all organs and chapters to begin mobilisation form the engagement as the union pursue the onerous task of rescuing the sector from imminent collapse.

He gave the areas of concern asking, “Attempts are forceful enrolment of our members into the integrated personnel and payroll information system (IPPIS); Non implementation of the Federal Polytechnics Act 2019 Amendment and Continued victimisation of union officers.”

Other are, “Stalled renegotiation of ASUP/FGN 2010 agreement; Renewed efforts at objectionable insertions in the review process of the scheme of service for Polytechnics and Violations in the implementation of the 2017 MoS signed with the government.”

The resolution reads in parts, “Our union has reviewed the above situation asap well ask the refusal of government to respond to several correspondences in the issues as captured above and has resolved to rise up to the occasion once again in defense of the sector.

“The union’s NEC is hereby issuing a 21-day ultimatum to the government to address the issues associated listed satisfactorily or risk the indefinite withdrawal of services by our members nationwide.”

Sunonline

-Oct 10, 2019 @19:30 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)