THE National Association of University Students, NAUS, North-eastern zone, has committedly wished to extend its profound gratitude to the good people of Bade Emirate and the entire Yobeans, for a job well-done in recognizing its ancestral culture and native occupation, which made the Bade tribe renowned and sound in the field of fishing and agriculture.

In a letter dated February 6, by Abubakar M. Saleh Dachia, Vice President, Northeast zone of NAUS, on the Fishing Festival slated to hold on February 8 and 9, he said: “It’s with joy and praise that I am today congratulating this collection of individuals, whose values and morality are of emulation and competing at the national building and the larger international community. It’s with pleasure I am writing this piece to welcome personalities from different parts of the world to share with this giant culture on which sensitive displays, memories, and experiences will be shared and remembered.

“I am also using this medium to extend to the Bade emirate council for their efforts in ensuring the smooth conduct of this mighty event. I specifically wish to congratulate the people of Bade Emirate council and state at large for having a leader, who is confident enough, a ruler who explores every possibility of making this our only home a better place and above all a person, who despite his individual commitment, consider that of his people a priority.”

Dachia extended his gratitude to ‘The Mai Bade’, Abubakar Umar Suleiman, saying that the community is grateful to have him as their leader. “We are so much happy for having you in our mist and as a leader as it’s from you we fully realize what leadership is all about.

“I wish to commend the individual efforts of our political leaders, religious and other traditional leaders, who support this memory and ensure its reality today. We wish all the blessings and rewards of the almighty God to be with you and continue to make Bade Emirate Council a leading traditional institution anywhere in the world.

“I finally urge my dear colleagues, students, and youths to supports this kind gesture through active participation and learning as our culture reflects our behaviour and our identity and assist to move the ideas to the upcoming generations. Thank you all and remain blessed,” he said.

