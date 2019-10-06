Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Sunday urged the Muslim faithful to unite and pray for the peace and progress of the country.

Sule made the appeal at the opening ceremony of the 23rd annual Qur’anic Recitation competition organised by the Directorate of Education of Izala group in Lafia.

According to him, this country needs a lot of prayers for peace to reign, and called on the Muslim faithful to unite, work together and pray for the country.

“I urge our Muslim brothers to unite, work together and pray for the country, this country needs a lot prayers, and this kind of event, people’s prayers will actually go a long way to bring about desired peace,” he said.

Sheikh Sani Yayaya-Jingir, the National Chairman of the directorate of education of Izala group, said the Qur’anic recitation is an annual event organised to bring Muslim faithful together to learn and hear the voice of Almighty Allah.

Yayaya-Jingir said the six-day event would educate people on the importance of unity and peace.

He assured that the Muslim faithful would use the period to pray for peace and unity of Nigeria.

“This gathering is an annual event of Qur’anic recitation, this kind of event will educate our people on the importance of unity and peace in the society.

“It will also help our children to learn and hear the voice of Almighty Allah, we also use this period to pray for our beloved country,” he said. (NAN)

