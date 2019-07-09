Summary of Presidential Election Tribunal Proceedings today

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Atiku Abubakar/Peter Obi, presidential and vice presidential candidates’ legal team presents 13 witnesses today

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Atiku Abubakar/Peter Obi, both presidential and vice presidential candidates’ legal team today presented a total of 13 additional witnesses.

They are: Tanko Beji (PDP Niger State Chairman), Salisu Yusuf (PDP Katsina State Chairman), Salisu Garmaraji Funtua (LGA Collation Agent), Musa Abdulsalam, Aliyu Umar Usas and Ibrahim Musa.

Others are Audu Sani, Balarabe Usman, Umar Alhaji Ogunsaya Abiola, Uchenna Peters Ameh, Abubakar Mohammed Wahabi and Umar Katango Baki

Tanko Beji, the Niger State Chapter chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who also doubled as the state collation Officer for the PDP told the court that most of the polling unit results in Niger state were not signed because there was no election in many polling units in the state.

Other Polling Units and Ward Agents that testified during today’s proceedings also told the court that there were widespread violence and disruption of election by APC thugs and security agents.

The witnesses informed the court that a former member of the House of Representatives in Niger State, Hon. Ibrahim Debo from Lapai led thugs in company of Nigeria Security Agents to disrupt elections in many polling units, especially areas perceived to be strongholds of the PDP.

In Katsina State, the PDP state chairman also testified in court that in his state, there were various degrees of election malpractices/irregularities.

He informed the court that during the February 23, 2019, Presidential Election, voters loyal to the APC were allowed to vote without proper accreditation. That the votes recorded for the APC in the Presidential election were not the true reflections of what transpired during the election.

Other witnesses from Katsina state also told the court that most of the irregularities were promptly reported to INEC officers and results from those polling units were canceled.

He expressed displeasure that most Nigerians that wanted to vote/voted for the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, were disenfranchised because of INEC refusal to follow due process and its guidelines during accreditation and voting.

The Katsina state agents also informed the court that by their own calculations, *the Candidate of the APC, Muhammadu Buhari scored 872,000 votes while that of the PDP, Abubakar scored 905,000 votes, saying that the PDP won the Presidential Election in Katsina state by 33,000 votes.*

The PDP and Atiku/Obi’s witness testimonies in today’s proceedings further exposes the damages done to Nigerians by the APC, INEC and security agents in the February 23, 2019 Presidential Election.

The Tribunal will continue hearing on the PDP and Atiku/Obi’s Petition on Thursday July 11, 2019 by 9:30am.

