Imo Diaspora Coalition for Justice and Democracy, IDCJD, Friday, February 14, announced an international call campaign to the United States Senate and House Subcommittees on Africa leadership and members regarding the ridiculous January 14, 2020, unanimous Supreme Court of Nigeria judgement that is causing a ripple of protests around the world.I

DCJD made this move to cause these Africa focused legislative bodies to officially weigh in on the ongoing effort to recover the integrity of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, following the corruption-tainted judgement in question.

It should be recalled that the Supreme Court – sacked former Governor of Imo State of Nigeria, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha had formally, filled a motion at the Supreme Court of Nigeria, praying the Courts to review & reverse the ridiculous Imo State Governorship Elections judgement of January 14, 2020, where the court corruptly declared Mr. Hope Uzodinma of All Progressive Congress (APC) the winner, based on the addition of uncertified votes.

IDCJD is a premier international public policy advocacy organization of Imo Citizens, southeast Nigeria in the United States and around the world.

IDCJD calls on all defenders of Democracy to call on the following US Senate and House Subcommittees on Africa to intimate them of the crisis in Nigerian judiciary capable of precipitating anarchy, to enable them weigh in officially.

Please call:

US Senate Subcommittee

Senator Lindsey Graham – 202-224-5972, Chair. (R – SC) Senate Bob Menendez – 202-2244744, Ranking member (D, NJ.) Senator Chris Coons – 302-322-1240 (D – DE)

US House Subcommittee

Rep. Karen Bass – Chair -202 225 7084 (D Call) Rep. Christopher Smith – Ranking member -202 225 3765, (NJ-R)

It shifted the onus of proof of authenticating or validating of forged evidentiary materials or documents not on a responsible statutory agency, in this case, INEC, but on the respondents, while giving benefit of the doubt to the presenter of the forged document.

This flawed judgement could also collapse investors’ confidence, crater Foreign Direct Investments, FDI, Diaspora remittances and consequently skyrocketing joblessness, crimes and insecurity.

We are calling on Imo citizens worldwide, all people of good conscience, and the general public to call on the listed United States Senators and Congressman/woman to call the attention of the Nigerian Supreme Court to resotore Ihedioha’s mandate immediately.

Otherwise, we shall invoke the United States Interational Magnitsy Accountability Act on all individuals and organizations found to be complicit.

– Feb. 15, 2020 @ 12:59 GMT |

