THE Bayelsa State Government House Chapel, ‘King of Glory’, was agog with praise to God on Tuesday over the Supreme Court’s judgment that re-affirmed Gov. Douse Diri’s election.

Mr Doubara Atasi, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

NAN reports that the worship followed dismissal of the case filed by Chief Timi Alaibe challenging the candidacy of Gov. Douye Diri in the November 2019 Bayelsa Governorship election.

Diri, represented by his deputy, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, led members of the three arms of government in the state to dedicate the victory to God.

Diri, who described the victory as God’s divine intervention in the affairs of the ‘Prosperity Government’, called on all Bayelsa people, including the opposition, to join hands with him in building the state.

He said that as a state in a hurry to develop, Bayelsa people could not afford divisive tendencies capable of jeopardising the efforts of the administration to move the state forward.

The governor also expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for its uprightness and incorruptibility in the dispensation of justice, noting that the judgment had further rekindled the people’s confidence in the Judiciary.

His words: “We want to give all the glory, adoration, thanks and praises to God for what He has done for us again.

“This victory again shows that power comes from God alone. We also want to thank God for giving us, mortal and sinful people, the opportunity to serve this state.

“As you are aware, there has been a lot of hype about this case. But we thank God, He has proved His supremacy over the affairs of men.

“You can see that even the elements are celebrating today. The showers of blessings are raining in Bayelsa.

“Let me on behalf of the Miracle Gov. Douye Diri appreciate the uprightness of the Supreme Court and the determination and incorruptibility of the Judiciary.

“This is because right from the Federal High Court, Owerri, it has been the same song that he has no case.

“The same song was repeated at the Apoeal Court and now the final court in the land has also said he has no case.

“While we are basking in the euphoria of this victory, we want to use this opportunity to again call on all Bayelsa people of all shade, colours, heights and dialects to join the ‘Prosperity Administration’ to build our state.

“Because together we can make progress than this division we are creating for ourselves,” he said.

Wife of the Governor, Mrs Gloria Diri, read the only Bible lesson at the Thanksgiving service, tagged, “Spontaneous Praise for the Supreme Court Victory”.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the service, Mrs Diri attributed the victory to God, noting that it would provide the much needed stability for her husband and his team to drive the properity agenda of the present administration.

She assured the women of empowerment programmes and other dividends of democracy.

Earlier in his testimony, the Chief of Staff, Government House, Yenagoa, Chief Benson Agadaga, also lent his voice in appreciating God for revalidating His earlier miracle on Feb.13.

In a brief exhortation, the Chaplain, King of Glory Chapel, Bishop Doutimi Egbegi, enjoined everyone to acknowledge and trust God in all their dealings.

NAN

– Jul. 14, 2020 @ 19:19 GMT

