The Imo Concerned Citizens Forum (ICCF), a group of young professionals and businessmen from Imo, has called on the people to maintain the prevailing peace and solidarity for the progress of the state and country at large.

The group made the appeal ahead of the Supreme Court review of its judgment over the governorship of Imo on Feb. 18.

It said this in a statement signed by its Convener, Mr Kingsley Onwubiko, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

iCCF commended Imo people for their massive show of love and solidarity to the former governor of the state, Mr Emeka Ihedioha, during the past few weeks, urging them to sustain the peace.

NAN reports that the state faced trying periods following the Supreme Court judgment which declared the candidate of the APC, Chief Hope Uzodinma, as governor of the state.

The supreme court has fixed Feb. 18 to hear the application for review filed by Ihedioha.

Onwubiko appreciated the people, who trooped out on Wednesday (Feb, 12), in response to their call for peaceful demonstration against the judgment of the Supreme Court.

He lauded Imolites for their refusal to be silenced in the wake of intimidations, threats and blackmail to stop them from expressing their themselves through peaceful protests and prayers against the decision of the court.

“Voice of Ndi Imo was heard all of Nigeria and in the diaspora, showing the resilience and intellectualism of the Imo citizenry,” Onwubiko noted.

According to him, “as the Supreme Court is set to hear the application for review on Feb. 18, we urge all Imolites to pray to God to deliver and restore our state to the hands of Ihedioha”.

He expressed optimism that the miscarriage of justice occasioned by the Supreme Court decision on Imo would be reviewed in line with the application filed by Ihedioha.

The convener also called for continuous prayers from all citizens against those trying to derail the gains of development and progress.

Besides, Onwubiko appealed to the learned Justices of the Supreme Court to find courage to redress the judgment that sacked the former governor. (NAN)

– Feb. 16, 2020 @ 16:25 GMT |

