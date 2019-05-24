THE leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Your Door Campaign Forum has congratulated the people of Zamfara State over the historic judgment delivered unanimously by the 5-man Supreme Court Justices, which paved way for candidates of PDP in the 2019 general elections as winners, saying the state has gained a significant independence.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson, in Kaduna on Friday, the group said “it has once again proven that the judiciary remains the hope of the common man”.

“Zamfara has been held captive by a cabal for over 20 years, which through its bad governance impoverished the people, giving room for banditry and other vices to thrive.

“Zamfara people have gained independence and is on the threshold of prosperity, peace and progress,” it stated, while advising the All Progressive Congress candidates, which it described as imposed to accept the outcome in good faith.

The statement commended Senator Kabiru Maraca for his doggedness and dexterity in taking the bull by the horns and blowing the whistle on the illegality of the APC primaries, assuring him that Zamfara people will forever be grateful for the sacrifice.

It recalled that since 1999, only one camp had governed the state, a development that has made power remain in that particular bloc.

PDP @ Your Door Campaign hailed the Supreme Court Justices, assuring that posterity will forever remember them.

The forum congratulates Zamfara Governor elect, Matawalle, senators-elect, state assembly members elect, all expected to be from the main opposition, PDP.

“Chairman of the forum, Comrade Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani extends his warm regards to the PDP candidates and the good people of Zamfara State.

“We remain committed to supporting the incoming administration in the state in delivering the long eroded dividends of democracy to citizens of the state,” it added.

– May 24, 2019 @ 15:09 GMT |

