THE Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has challenged the Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) to live up to its statutory responsibilities in the nation’s tourism development.

The Minister gave the charge on Tuesday when he paid a working visit to the headquarters of the corporation in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the minister, accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Ms. Grace Gekpe and his Special Advisers. Mr. Segun Adeyemi and Mr. Williams Adeleye were received by the Director-General of NTDC, Mr. Folorunso Coker.

Briefing newsmen after a closed-door meeting with the NTDC management, Mohammed said the corporation has a significant role in the overall development of the country’s tourism and should, therefore, take the bull by the horn in the transformation of the sector.

He said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari placed priority on tourism and regarded the sector as the nation’s “next oil” in the nearest future.

“We had a serious talk with the DG, we discussed the challenges and proffer solutions to resolving impediments.

At NTDC, we are sitting on a keg of unexploited potentials and we have the capacity to harness them,” he said.

Mohammed said that Nigeria’s tourism potentials included music, films, fashion, gastronomy, religion, and others, saying the sector is the fastest-growing among others.

He added that the tourism sector is the second largest employer of labour after agriculture contributing immensely to the country’s GDP.

Mohammed said NTDC, being the coordinating agency for the promotion of the nation’s tourism development, should wake up to its responsibilities.

The minister assured the corporation of maximum support of the ministry and the federal government.

Earlier, Coker had welcomed the minister and his entourage to the corporation, noting that they were privileged because his organisation was the first point of call.

He said there is a need for a workable framework to revolutionise the development of the tourism sector.

The director-general said the corporation under his leadership has implemented programmes on human capital development and corporate governance. (NAN)

– Feb. 25, 2020 @ 19:15 GMT |

