GOVERNOR Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has approved N70 million as Sallah gift to 3,496 Sokoto Muslim pilgrims currently in the holy city of Makka, Saudi Arabia, on the 2019 Hajj pilgrimage.

State Deputy Governor and leader of the state contingent of this year’s hajj Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’iya disclosed this through a statement made available by his Director of Press, Aminu Abdullahi Abubakar.

The Deputy Governor stated that “ His Excellency the Governor of Sokoto State Rt.Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has graciously approve a token gift of R200 Saudi Riyals (N24,000) equivalent to the entire 3,496 pilgrims from Sokoto state as Sallah Gift to ease their stay in Makka, Saudi arabia.”

He said the gesture would aid the pilgrims financially as they are in need of additional funds to eat and transport themselves to religious sites.

He enjoined the pilgrims to pray for the continuous harmony, peace and tranquility in the state and Nigeria at large.

The Governor, according to Dan’iya has also asked the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the Sokoto while in the Holy land as

He said all arrangements are in top gear to commence the airlift of the Muslim pilgrims back to Nigeria on August 17 as stipulated by the Nigeria Hajj Commission. – The Sun

