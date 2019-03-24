Tambuwal wins Sokoto Guber Race

Professor Fatima Muktar, State collation officer, returned Aminu Tambuwal as the winner of the governorship election on Sunday,

AMINU Tambuwal, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has won the guber race in Sokoto State.

Professor Fatima Muktar, State collation officer, returned him as the winner of the governorship election on Sunday, a day after supplementary polls were held.

The PDP candidate polled a total of 512,002 votes after the 25,515 votes he got from the supplementary elections were added to the number of votes from the first exercise held on March 9.

His closest rival, Ahmad Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, polled 511,660 after his 22,444 votes from the supplementary election were added to that of the March 9 election.

Aliyu was the former deputy governor in the state.

Below are the results of the supplementary elections across all 22 LGAs:

Kware LGA – APC: 211 PDP: 186

Tureta LGA – APC: 56 PDP: 238

Isa LGA – APC: 68 PDP: 99

Gwadabawa LGA – APC: 187 PDP: 163

Yabo LGA – APC: 110 PDP: 106

Denge Shuni LGA – APC: 652 PDP: 626

Sokoto South LGA – APC: 313 PDP: 278

Bodinga LGA – APC: 299 PDP: 309

Binji LGA – APC: 517 PDP: 1,039

Wurno LGA – APC: 904 PDP: 609

Wammako LGA – APC: 417 PDP: 221

Rabba LGA – APC: 1,411 PDP: 1,319

Illela LGA – APC: 632 PDP: 607

Gudu LGA – APC: 211 PDP: 176

Silame LGA – APC: 504 PDP: 834

Shagari LGA – APC: 242 PDP: 263

Tambuwal LGA – APC: 1,392 PDP: 1,644

Sabon Birni LGA – APC: 1,023 PDP: 887

Gada LGA – APC: 5,548 PDP 4336

Goronyo LGA – APC 1,433 PDP: 1,265

Kebba LGA – APC: 7,173 PDP: 5,457 – Channels TV

