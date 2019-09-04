ORNGU Mellah, Clerk of the Taraba State House of Assembly, has denied hosting an emergency meeting of Tiv elites in Jalingo.

Mellah said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Jalingo.

He said that the publication was targeted at blackmailing him as well as maligning his personality and truncating his career, especially as clerk of the House.

Mellah urged the public to disregard the lies being spread on the social media by one Tsokwa Fwaje.

“I want to draw the attention of the general public to a mischievous and defamatory publication being circulated by one Tsokwa Fwaje on the social media against my person.

“This publication clearly intends to blackmail and cause mischief to my reputation and career as a civil servant and particularly as the Clerk of the Taraba State House of Assembly.

“The said publication has unfortunately attracted a lot of negative comments against me on the social media.

“I wish to state categorically that I do not belong to any such group named in the publication and therefore, did not hold such a meeting.

“The post clearly exposes the evil intent and malice nursed against me by Mr Tsokwa Fwaje whom I didn’t even know.

“I am, therefore, giving the author of the libellous write-up to retract his publication and tender an unreserved apology to me, to be published in all the platforms in which he made such publications,” he said.

He also said that the apology should be published in three national dailies.

According to the clerk, Fwaje should further take note that unless he retracts his publication with apology within seven days, he would be compelled to take legal action against him.

NAN

– Sept. 4, 2019 @ 18:19 GMT |

