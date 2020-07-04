ONDO State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has raised the alarm over plot to blackmail him using a bottled whiskey named ‘Aketi’.

The bottled whiskey as shown in a viral video is a reproduction of the Johnny Walker brand of whisky, with the inscription of the Ondo State official logo on it.

Aketi, as Governor Akeredolu is popularly called in imprinted on the bottle and the ‘t’ appearing as the Governor’s signature

Akeredolu said he does not need to produce customized drinks for his re-election either has he commissioned any associate, friend or even aides to embark on what he termed wasteful venture.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Ojo Oyewamide, Governor Akeredolu said his modest and non-ostentatious life style has never been in doubt.

He said the supposedly customized Aketi Whisky should be ignored.

“It appears inconceivable to pre-empt the outcome of any investigation in respect of this distasteful act. All the same, it is pertinent to let the general public know that those behind this grand plot are desperate power mongers who will stop at nothing to create despicable and imaginary scenarios to play their game.

“Clearly, the motive is to create the impression that so much of State money has been spent to produce the Whisky. Aside this already deflated plot, many more are expected from these political scavengers on an impossible mission. Mr. Governor, having been briefed of this devious act, has taken steps to unravel those behind it through lawful means.”

