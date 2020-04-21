THE All Progressives Congress National Leader, Bola Tinubu, has sent his commiseration to the family of former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Richard Osuolale Akinjide, the government and people of Oyo State over his passing on Tuesday.

In the condolence message issued by his Media Office in Lagos and signed by Tunde Rahman, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “I commiserate with the family of Second Republic Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the federation, Chief Richard Osuolale Akinjide, over his passing early on Tuesday.

“Chief Akinjide was an extra-ordinarily brilliant lawyer and an undisputable giant in the legal profession. Whichever side of the political spectrum anyone belonged to in that 1979-83 era, it was never in doubt that Chief Akinjide served the country and the government of late President Shehu Shagari with dedication, commitment and with all his deep legal knowledge and immense skills.

“He had a passion for service and even deeper obsession with matters of the law. Chief Akinjide will not be forgotten in a hurry for his was a powerful voice not only in matters of law and jurisprudence but also in national affairs, wherein he made many important interventions at critical periods.

“My condolences also go to the government and people of Oyo State over the loss of their outstanding son. May God Almighty grant his soul eternal rest and comfort his family and all those he left behind.”

