ALL Progressives Congress National Stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the Managing Director of Thisday, Mr. Eniola Bello, over the death of his wife, Mrs. Helen Eniola-Bello.

Mrs. Eniola-bello, 50, died on Tuesday, June 4 at at the New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom after a three-year battle with breast cancer.

Asiwaju Tinubu also extended his condolences to the Chairman of Thisday and Arise News, Mr. Nduka Obaigbena, the management and staff of Thisday over the demise.

Mrs. Eniola Bello was a banker, businesswoman and Distance Learning tutor with The Skills Network, UK

In the condolence letter he personally signed, Asiwaju Tinubu wrote: “My dear Eni-B, please accept my sympathy and condolences over the recent passing of your wife, Mrs. Helen Eniola-Bello, at the New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

“I know it hurts so deeply to lose a loving wife and dependable partner. I wish I could find enough words to comfort you at this moment. You must, however, take solace in the time your wife spent while with us and her good service to God and humanity.

“I understand she was a banker and businesswoman, an excellent woman, affectionate wife and dutiful mother of your children who was loved by all those who came in contact with her.

“May I also use this channel to extend my condolences to the Chairman of Thisday and Arise News Channel, Mr. Nduka Obaigbena, the management and staff of Thisday over the demise.

“Rest assured that my thoughts are with you and my prayers are that you, the children and all those she left behind will find the strength to continue where she stopped. May her soul find eternal rest.”

