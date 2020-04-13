The APC National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, on Monday commiserated with Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila over the death of his mother-in-law, Madam Mildred Bisalla.

This was contained in a condolence message to Gbajabiamila, the Speaker, House of Representatives, in Lagos.

Tinubu prayed that God Almighty would give Gbajabiamila and his wife, the entire family and indeed all those she left behind the strength to carry on and keep alive those ideals she was noted for.

The APC leader said: “My thoughts and prayers are with you, your wife Salamatu, and other members of your family at this moment.

“I understand your mother-in-law was a community leader and a woman of God fondly loved by her people. May God grant her soul eternal rest.

“May the outpouring of love you have received since her passing serve as a reminder to you and your family of how much she was loved by all who knew her.”

Tinubu urged the speaker to stay safe and stay blessed in the midst of the challenging public health crisis presently faced.

“May God also imbue you with the wisdom and vigour to deal with urgent national issues as you grief. Please be assured of my highest regards,” he said. (NAN)

– Apr. 13, 2020 @ 18:35 GMT |

