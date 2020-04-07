All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commiserated with former governor of Sokoto State, Senator Magatakarda Wamakko, over the death on Monday of his brother, Alhaji Buba Dangaladima Wamakko, at 66.

While praying for a repose of the soul of the late Wamakko who he described as a good community leader and District Head of Gedawa in Wamakko Local Government, Asiwaju Tinubu also prayed that Almighty Allah comfortthe wife and children he left behind.

In his condolence letter to Senator Wamakko, the former Lagos State governor said:

“Please accept my deepest sympathy and condolences over the passing on Monday of your younger brother, Alhaji Buba Dangaladima Wamakko, who died at 66, after an illness.

“Losing a close relation like a brother can be painful and agonising. I wish I could find adequate words to comfort you my brother.

“As Muslims, we must accept his demise as the will of Allah. We must remain grateful to Allah that within the period he lived, he distinguished himself and made his impact felt.

“A good community leader and devout Muslim, I understand Alhaji Dangaladima Wamakko was turbaned as District Head of Gedawa in Wamakko Local Government by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar, on Monday, April 7, 2014.

“My prayer is that Allah Subuhana Watahala admit him into Aljana Fridaus. May He also comfort you and protect the wife and children and indeed all that he left behind.”

Apr. 7, 2020 @ 21:35 GMT

