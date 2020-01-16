THE All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, urged the people of Imo to unite and work toward a brighter future under its new Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma.

Tinubu made the appeal in a statement congratulating Uzodinma on his victory, the people of Imo and all Nigerians who believed in justice and sought the truth.

“The time has come for the people of Imo to unite and work toward a brighter future under Uzodinma.

“For the new governor, the real work begins now. He must dedicate himself to establishing a government that transforms the fortunes of the people,” he said.

The APC leader noted that the Supreme Court’s proper and fair decision in declaring Uzodinma as the rightful governor of Imo was indeed a victory for truth and justice in Nigeria.

“Foes of justice and democracy had engineered a plot by which the improper and wilful exclusion of over 200,000 valid votes cast for Uzodinma would deny him the office the people of Imo had chosen him to fill.

“The wrongful exclusion of such a vast number of valid votes threatened to turn the Imo governorship election into an unfortunate rejection of the sovereign will of the electorate.

“It is imperative that this injustice be corrected and in line with its responsibility, the Supreme Court carefully reviewed the case.

“Recognising the obvious impropriety and unfairness of the exclusion, the apex court objectively and impartially ruled in favour of the people and in support of democracy.

“The Supreme Court prudently and judiciously rose to the occasion as the defender of our constitution by rendering the only judgment that could protect the democratic rights and collective will of the people of Imo,” he said.

Tinubu said the decision underscored the role of the courts in safeguarding democracy and bolstered public faith in the integrity of the judiciary to fulfil its vital mission.

He said it proved that the court had both impartiality and integrity to pursue justice and follow the evidence wherever it might lead.

He commended Uzodinma for his determination in pursuing the case to the end.

“I applaud his faith that the judicial system will ultimately restore justice.

“Where others might have given up, he continued relentlessly in his pursuit of justice.

“His perseverance has now been rewarded with the restoration of his mandate.

“In effect, Imo’s new governor lived up to his very name, Hope. Indeed, Hope never gave up hope,” Tinubu said.

According to the APC leader, the Supreme Court has now spoken and its decision is final.

He said there was nothing to be gained from speculation or second-guessing.

Tinubu urged Uzodinma to reach out to those who opposed him.

He said he must let them know that he bore no grudges and sought only good for all people of the state.

He urged former Gov. Emeka Ihedioha and his supporters to take solace in the fact that Uzodinma conducted a spirited and vibrant campaign.

“I hope that he and his supporters will now respect the ruling of the court.

“There remains a place for them in working for the betterment of the state.

“For prosperity, democracy and social harmony to reign, both the new and outgoing governor and their supporters must recognise that the electoral contest is over.

“Now is the time to come together for the welfare of the people.

“It is our hope that Imo emerges from this process to shine as a beacon and an exemplar of progressive good governance under the banner of the APC,” Tinubu said. (NAN)

– Jan. 16, 2020 @ 10:25 GMT |

