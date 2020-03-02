BOLA Ahmed Tinubu, All Progressives Congress National leader, has felicitated with Enoch Adejare Adeboye, general overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, on his 78th birthday.

The former Lagos governor described Adeboye as a strong and committed leader of nations who has built a flock that now numbers many millions through his formidable and devoted ministry.

In a congratulatory letter to Adeboye personally signed by him and released by his Media Office on Monday, Tinubu said: “I sincerely extend my best wishes and congratulations to Pastor E. A. Adeboye on the occasion of his 78th birthday celebrations.

“Truly, Pastor Adeboye is a strong and committed leader of nations. Through his formidable and devoted ministry, he has built a flock that now numbers many millions.

“With the support of his loyal and dedicated wife, Pastor Adeboye has built a church that is renowned across the world. He has led a life of grace and service. He is a beacon of hope for those in search of salvation and a guiding light for those who, like him, are called to serve.

“His dedication to his faith and the salvation of his followers deserves recognition and commendation, even from among those who do not profess identical beliefs.

“My thoughts are with Pastor Adeboye, his family and all people of faith across our great nation, Nigeria at this important

– Mar. 2, 2020 @ 19:39 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)