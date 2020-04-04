Tinubu hails Oshiomhole at 68

The National leader of APC, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has commended the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, for his contributions to the development of the country.

Tinubu gave the commendation in a statement in Lagos, by his Media Adviser, Mr Tunde Rahman, to commemorate the 68th birthday anniversary of Oshiomhole.

Tinubu described Oshiomhole as “a politician of remarkable acumen, a tireless campaigner and an adept mobiliser.

“As a veteran labour leader, two times governor of Edo, progressive ally and politician of remarkable acumen, you have come a long way and contributed immensely to our party and our country. Oshiomhole still has a lot to contribute to the party and Nigeria.

“A tireless campaigner and adept mobiliser, you steered our party through the landslide re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and victory for APC candidates in the 2019 national and states elections. You still have much to contribute to our party and country,” Tinubu said.

The APC leader also prayed that God would grant Oshiomhole more years, robust health and continued energy as he serves the APC and the nation in the pursuit of good governance for all people. (NAN)

